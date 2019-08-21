Antarctica Pt 5: CERN and opening of the bottomless pit.

The Bible has some interesting things to identify and even close the case as to what is going on in the Antarctic. In Revelation 9 there is the mention of the locust invasion coming from a bottomless pit. Many have tiptoed in and around this text but I dug a little deeper to find a conclusive description to Cern dialing in layers of the pit in a progression during an earth axis rotation. Three times Cern has, on Sept 23rd caused sudden changes in our society and this next one may be a big one with the 3 blood moons in the mix. What happens? We don't have long to find out but this video will give you a heads up