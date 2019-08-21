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Antarctica Pt 5: CERN and opening of the bottomless pit.
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437 views • August 21, 2019
The Bible has some interesting things to identify and even close the case as to what is going on in the Antarctic. In Revelation 9 there is the mention of the locust invasion coming from a bottomless pit. Many have tiptoed in and around this text but I dug a little deeper to find a conclusive description to Cern dialing in layers of the pit in a progression during an earth axis rotation. Three times Cern has, on Sept 23rd caused sudden changes in our society and this next one may be a big one with the 3 blood moons in the mix. What happens? We don't have long to find out but this video will give you a heads up
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