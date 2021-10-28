"Best Kept Secret" Trailer, Sean Stone's New 6 part Docuseries

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website http://seanstone.info
Human trafficking, pedophilia, 'Satanic' politics... The Jeffrey Epstein scandal was the tip of the iceberg as Sean Stone, the former host of Buzzsaw, lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in this six-part documentary series… “Best Kept Secret”
In this 'red pill' journey, Stone explores famous cases like the Franklin Scandal, MK-Ultra and Monarch programming, the Jon Benet Ramsey murder and even the Son of Sam case, to connect the dots on a dangerous ideology, now driving the philosophy of a 'transhumanist’ idea - to control the human being.
As more and more people awaken to these hidden truths, the more rapidly we can rise to take our power back.
Now available on 107daily.com , ickonic.com & Vimeo