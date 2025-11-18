🚨 THE WEF’S ENDGAME: TOTAL CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They’ve stopped pretending. In their own words:
• “If a billion people stop eating meat…”
• “We’re developing the ability to track consumers’ carbon footprint.”
• “What are they eating? How are they traveling?”
• “Meat and dairy producers shouldpay for the damage they cause.”
• “Every cup of coffee you drink harms the planet.”
• “Your future protein won’t come from meat.”
This isn’t “climate policy.” It’s a blueprint for monitoring, pricing, and punishing every part of your daily life — food, travel, purchases, movement, even what you drink in the morning. The WEF wants a world where your lifestyle is regulated like a bank account — and where dissent is impossible because everything is tracked, scored, and controlled. They call it “sustainability.” But we all know what it really is: Compliance. Surveillance. Obedience. And the pushback starts now.
Source @Jim Ferguson
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING