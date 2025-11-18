BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 THE WEF’S ENDGAME: TOTAL CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
3
364 views • 21 hours ago

They’ve stopped pretending. In their own words:

• “If a billion people stop eating meat…”

• “We’re developing the ability to track consumers’ carbon footprint.”

• “What are they eating? How are they traveling?”

• “Meat and dairy producers shouldpay for the damage they cause.”

• “Every cup of coffee you drink harms the planet.”

• “Your future protein won’t come from meat.”

This isn’t “climate policy.” It’s a blueprint for monitoring, pricing, and punishing every part of your daily life — food, travel, purchases, movement, even what you drink in the morning. The WEF wants a world where your lifestyle is regulated like a bank account — and where dissent is impossible because everything is tracked, scored, and controlled. They call it “sustainability.” But we all know what it really is: Compliance. Surveillance. Obedience. And the pushback starts now.

Source @Jim Ferguson 

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

Keywords
climate change hoaxwefnet zero scam
