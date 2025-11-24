Operation Pure Dawn: White Hats Greenlight Largest Child Rescue in History

Kristy Allen delivers a rapid-fire intelligence briefing on the unfolding global takedown of the deep state cabal. The storm we were promised is no longer on the horizon—it is here, and the revelations are more shocking than most could have imagined.





Get the latest, urgent updates on Operation Pure Dawn, a massive, ongoing military mission to liberate thousands of trafficked children from fortified tunnels in Venezuela. Learn how the open border pipeline was used to funnel victims to elite buyers, including U.S. senators and Hollywood figures.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





