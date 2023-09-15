Mr. Robots Show - Sheriff Richard Mack, County Sheriff-Americas Last Hope - 9-01-2023

Guest Sheriff Richard Mack of https://www.CSPOA.org (Constitutional Sheriff's and Peace Officers Association). Mister Robots Discusses Critical Topics of Today and how the County Sheriff IS America's Last Hope. How America can be taken back, peacefully and LEGALLY one county at a time by enforcement by a LOCAL County Sheriff. Topics discussed are Election Fraud Enforcement, The 10th Amendment Ruling from the Supreme Court Mack Vs United States (1996) and how County Sheriff is the CLEO, or Chief Law Enforcement Officer and has more authority over the Federal Government and State Governments. This interview is a MUST SEE!

