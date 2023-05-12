The New Now | Mind Monsters 7 - Psychonauts Gone Wild Part 2
The interview with Frank continues.... This time with special guest, joining the interviewing the entity that has possessed Frank.
Something about Frank's DMT story around the mechanical constructs rings a bell. A mate was on DMT many years ago, said he blasted off and when he came to, he was working as like a slaver drone for these "alien overlords" type entities in this mechanical like world. 🤔
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/73FYEGMGRow
#FallenOnes #HardToSwallowPill
