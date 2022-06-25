⁣The real reason so many people bought the lie...⁣⁣

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TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv Ukraine Used Mosquitoes To Spark Dengue Pandemic In Cuba - GreatGameIndia https://bit.ly/3OC5EFi
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The Great Replacement isn't a conspiracy theory https://bit.ly/3yaHtbG
Ruthless hidden messages in this old cancelled TV show https://bit.ly/3A0RUzM
Fox News reports on how “black” people are SUPERIOR https://bit.ly/3NcT4LI
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Australian Health Official now admits the vaccinated are now dying from Myocarditis https://bit.ly/3n7e8bI
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WHO's Tedros Privately Admits Lab Leak 'Most Likely Explanation' For COVID-19 https://bit.ly/3xENewF
Catholic priest jailed for more than 10 years for plying 15-year-old boy with alcohol and raping him https://bit.ly/3QmHSyN
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