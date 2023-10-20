Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Ava-Claire Calais: Class of 2024
channel image
US Sports Radio
30 Subscribers
1 view
Published 17 hours ago

Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube

Featured course:
Parasympathetic Sprint Training - Jennifer McHugh, SA Reagan HS
https://bit.ly/USSportsTracknField102023
and
Ardent Sports & Outdoors
Shop baitcasters, spinning reels, rods, fishing line and reel care products! Ardentreels
https://bit.ly/ArdentReels1023

On today's show we have a talented Middle-Distance sprinter out of Louisiana sure to help your program bring home the gold. And in our coaches corner we hear from one of the best out of the Lone-Star state on what motivates her to coach. Mus see! Enjoy!

Video credits:
Ava-Claire Calais: Class of 2024
Ava-Claire Calais
@ava-clairecalais8180
https://www.youtube.com/@ava-clairecalais8180

THSCA FCA BREAKFAST OPENING REMARKS
San Antonio Reagan Girl's Track and Field
@sanantonioreagangirlstrack3753
https://www.youtube.com/@sanantonioreagangirlstrack3753

Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio

Keywords
trackrelaytrack and fieldtrack athlete4x100 relayncaa athlete

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket