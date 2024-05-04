Star Wars Trilogy Arcade (1998, Arcade) [please read description]

Note: The emulation for the game in my emulator is still incomplete, sound is missing, graphics are not fully done and the game run slower.

Star Wars Trilogy Arcade is a shoot'em up developed and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades.

The game is a sequel to Sega's Star Wars Arcade. You play through several missions which are based on scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy, like the attacks on the Death Stars or the Battle of Hoth. Most levels are railshooter sequences, very similar to LucasArts' Rebel Assault games, but rendered in real-time 3D. In some levels, like the speed bike level on Endor, you can alter your direction a little bit to avoid collisions. You get to fly many vehicles, but there are also some level where you are on foot. During these levels, your weapon has a heat gauge. If your weapon overheats, you cannot fire for a short time. There are two event buttons which can sometimes use to call for help. Two special levels in the game include the lightsaber. Here, you don't shoot. Instead, the game will give you directions to point your sword to in order to fend of attacks.