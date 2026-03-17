Support Israel or LOSE emergency aid - US Zionism goes full unhinged - Tucker Carlson, with Glenn Greenwald, clip

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Support Israel — or LOSE emergency aid: US state Zionism goes full unhinged
Journalist Glenn Greenwald told Tucker Carlson that US authorities have tied public aid, contracts and even research grants to political loyalty to Israel .
💬 “Mostly it requires that you certify that you don't participate in a boycott of Israel in order to get a state contract or in order to get a hurricane relief,” Greenwald said.
He added that even grants for health research were subjected to the same ideological test:
💬 “Talking about grants for research that would help Americans' health that then got conditioned on this sort of thing.”
🤥 "America First": swear loyalty to ISRAEL before getting disaster aid.
Video clip and description @geopolitics_prime