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Support Israel or LOSE emergency aid - US Zionism goes full unhinged - Tucker Carlson, with Glenn Greenwald, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Support Israel — or LOSE emergency aid: US state Zionism goes full unhinged

Journalist Glenn Greenwald told Tucker Carlson that US authorities have tied public aid, contracts and even research grants to political loyalty to Israel .

💬 “Mostly it requires that you certify that you don't participate in a boycott of Israel in order to get a state contract or in order to get a hurricane relief,” Greenwald said.

He added that even grants for health research were subjected to the same ideological test:

💬 “Talking about grants for research that would help Americans' health that then got conditioned on this sort of thing.”

🤥 "America First": swear loyalty to ISRAEL before getting disaster aid.


Video clip and description @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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