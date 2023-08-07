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NIGHT SHADOWS 08062023 -- Blue Beam Acclimation, Solar Storms, Planet X, Pole Shift
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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370 views • August 07, 2023

August, 2023 and crop losses continue with downpour rains, hot sun, drought and possible early freeze. Will 2023 be the first of seven lean years? Crop reports would tend to confirm it. That means that 2024 will be even worse, and with the approach of the Destroyer and a possible pole shift, there would be no crops at all and massive starvation would be set in short order. Then we have the acclimation project going full speed ahead and with it the antichrist spirits in the world are rising up to defend their positions that these aliens are NOT fallen angels. Solar storms continue and radiation with it. The Earth changes abound but not much is being said concerning it. Then we have sightings, it is said, of Planet X and its seven small planets and more...if we are not blocked...

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