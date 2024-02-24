Mind Control & Psyops on College Campuses, Racist Cultural Appropriations – Will Witt

Regain control and remove parasites with Dr. Dean’s parasite cleanse at https://bravetv.store/sarah

Author and activist, Will Witt, joins the program to discuss his experiences on college campuses. How the young generation has been indoctrinated and led astray on many issues. He shares his experiences recording hundreds of walk and talk videos with college students. His work on a whole host of issues has exposed the illogical ideas currently festering at American schools across the country. You can follow Will Witt on his Substack at https://thewillwitt.substack.com/ or purchase his latest book "Do Not Comply" at https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/contributor/will-witt/?lens=center-street. You can also follow Will Witt on X @thewillwitt





