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EP 2299-9AM What You Don't Know About The GAMESTOP Saga Will Shock You
The Pete Santilli Show
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190 views • January 30, 2021
EP 2299-9AM What You Don't Know About The GAMESTOP Saga Will Shock You  

President Joe Biden’s recent Treasury Secretary pick Janet Yellen has personal interest in the recent GameStop saga between retail investors and the investing app Robinhood.  On Thursday, Robinhood illegally barred investors from buying and selling GameStop stock after retail investors bought up GameStop stock, screwing over billion dollar hedge funds and pushing the price of GameStop over $400 a share.News also broke that Robinhood was actually illegally selling the shares belonging to these investors as well. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16766 

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