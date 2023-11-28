Create New Account
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C and Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
94 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mast cells are part of the innate immune system and play an important role in maintaining homeostasis in the immune system. However, patients with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) can experience repeated allergy symptoms affecting several body systems including skin, gastrointestinal, heart, respiratory, and neurological.

Join Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C and Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh as they discuss natural ways to combat the symptoms of MCAS. Learn all about MCAS and the protocol that is helping their patients, who they call guests, live symptom-free!   

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

Keywords
healthimmune systemnatural healthmcasdr steven hotzewellness revolutionmast cell activation syndrome

