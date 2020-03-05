© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey spreading Chaos into Greece as Erdogan wants to be an Army for Islam!!
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • March 05, 2020
#Turkey is showing aggression toward #Greece police as #Turkish police fire tear gas at Greece police to help #Refugees flood into #Europe!! Reports of Refugees & Nationalist in Turkey attacking another as well in the parliament!!
Turkish soldiers were seen cutting off the heads of they're enemies in #Syria as #Erdogan calling to be an army for #Islam for the will of #Allah!!
Turkish soldiers were seen cutting off the heads of they're enemies in #Syria as #Erdogan calling to be an army for #Islam for the will of #Allah!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.