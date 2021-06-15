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[VOSTFR] La propagande : HuffingtonPost, Qanon posts Etc...
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41 views • June 15, 2021
la seule chose qui les intéresse est d'arranger le narratif à leur sauce.
Des articles fait pour dénigrer les personnes qui s'interessent à ce fléau.
☑️ Lien de ce triste journal et de son article :
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-qanon-impedes-legitimate-anti-trafficking-groups_n_5f4eacb9c5b69eb5c03592d1
✅ Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF48aSA5C4s
✅ Amazing Polly :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
Des articles fait pour dénigrer les personnes qui s'interessent à ce fléau.
☑️ Lien de ce triste journal et de son article :
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-qanon-impedes-legitimate-anti-trafficking-groups_n_5f4eacb9c5b69eb5c03592d1
✅ Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF48aSA5C4s
✅ Amazing Polly :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
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