PATRIOT MOVEMENT CANNOT SAVE THE REPUBLIC

How will men save America when it is under the Judgment of God? https://welovetrump.com/2021/11/01/update-michael-flynns-prayer-to-archangels-about-demonic-seven-rays-my-thoughts/

www.brighteon.com/06923fe-b941-4775-94e4-db9b2b027e1d Jeffrey Prather @ 6 min. mark and foward on sprituality?

Please watch esp. if you are a blood bought Christian. The deception is greater than you think.



