PATRIOT MOVEMENT CANNOT SAVE THE REPUBLIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How will men save America when it is under the Judgment of God? https://welovetrump.com/2021/11/01/update-michael-flynns-prayer-to-archangels-about-demonic-seven-rays-my-thoughts/
www.brighteon.com/06923fe-b941-4775-94e4-db9b2b027e1d Jeffrey Prather @ 6 min. mark and foward on sprituality?
Please watch esp. if you are a blood bought Christian. The deception is greater than you think.