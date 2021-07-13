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Emails Reveal Top Republicans at the RNC Back Stabbed Trump and Worked Against Him
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140 views • July 13, 2021
The top of the RNC didn't seem to care the election was stolen and just wanted to collect money from you. They talked about Trump and his supporters like they are lunatics. Bernie Kerik and Jenna Ellis discuss how the RNC had no response to the stolen election, but actually worked against President Trump.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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