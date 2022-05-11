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Lambs Lettuce (Field Lettuce) Seed Harvest
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225 views • May 11, 2022
The Field Lettuce I'm talking about is also called Corn lettuce, or Lambs Lettuce.
I show you how to harvest the seeds
It's easy, you can do it as well.
Check out my other videos on Field Lettuce in the Garden Playlist
I show you how to harvest the seeds
It's easy, you can do it as well.
Check out my other videos on Field Lettuce in the Garden Playlist
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