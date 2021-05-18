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Daystar TV Hosts Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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13 views • May 18, 2021
Daystar TV hosts online Dr. Tenpenny, subject content is regarding the science or lack of it behind the vaccines and their history. Dr Tenpenny researched this subject on her own with 20 years and 40,000 hours of research, I think she knows a tidbit about vaccines. take a listen and share your thoughts in comments. Please share with anyone you can. I do not own the video and DR.S like her are banned across most platforms of the big tech leftie snowflakes. like and subscribe to get more of these perspectives on our current affairs.
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