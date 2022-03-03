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Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes & Massive Arrests
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154 views • March 03, 2022
Stan Johnson, The Prophecy Club. 02-28-2022
Today we take a look at U.S. Aircrafts that was put on Full Ground Stop after North Korea launched a Hypersonic Missile. In other news, the Khazarian Mafia suffered a massive defeat as they lose their homeland. The country was "attacked by 20 000 very well trained gangsters and terrorists"
0:00 Massive Arrests, Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes
02:51 North Korea Launches Hypersonic Missile
04:44 China Deploying Troops to Kazakhstan
05:51 U.S. Army to begin Training to fight American Patriots
09:05 Khazarian Mafia defeated as they lose their Homeland
12:57 Biblical Prophesies – Revelation14:6
21:06 6-8 Cities Nukes from the Ocean - Sonia Craighead
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBdrKjBB9zM2/
Today we take a look at U.S. Aircrafts that was put on Full Ground Stop after North Korea launched a Hypersonic Missile. In other news, the Khazarian Mafia suffered a massive defeat as they lose their homeland. The country was "attacked by 20 000 very well trained gangsters and terrorists"
0:00 Massive Arrests, Internal Revolution, Suitcase Nukes
02:51 North Korea Launches Hypersonic Missile
04:44 China Deploying Troops to Kazakhstan
05:51 U.S. Army to begin Training to fight American Patriots
09:05 Khazarian Mafia defeated as they lose their Homeland
12:57 Biblical Prophesies – Revelation14:6
21:06 6-8 Cities Nukes from the Ocean - Sonia Craighead
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBdrKjBB9zM2/
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