ESS60: DNA ARMOR Against BIOSYN, V BioWe_pons & Transhumanist Agenda #C60Evo - You Are Free TV

1/18/23: ESS60 is the Powerhouse molecule that protects DNA, Mitochondria & Cellular Integrity! C60 Evo Chief Scientist, Chris Burres explains how ESS60 protects us from synthetic biology & EMF radiation, & is proven to promote longevity, increased energy and healing on all levels. As health and truth activists try to discern the dangers of the transhumanist mRNA and BIOSYN agenda, Burres provides vital information to dispel the myths surrounding Carbon 60 supplementation and explains that it is armor against these threats and is NOT a synthetic conductive nano-lipid akin to the harmful synthetics found in the V weapons. He explains why in this ground-breaking interview!

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for Humanity's resistance to trans-humanism and the inviolate protection of our God-given DNA!

We Are Free!