Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 52 - Is The Antichrist a Single Person Or A System?
Clash Of Minds
Published Yesterday |

When you put the Antichrist into the prophetic picture it cannot refer to an individual because of the time span. In 1John 2:22 we read "He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son." Which system can this then be? Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

