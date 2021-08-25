Tucker Carlson August 25, 2021

Kate Brown—Governor of Oregon—is a complete failure as a governor and allowed her state to be destroyed by Antifa and BLM while she sat in governor’s mansion twiddling her thumbs. But that was okay with the Left because she claimed to be bisexual and part of the LGBT++++ crowd, so she was celebrated instead of criticized for incompetence. Identity politics is more important than competence, good sense, and sanity.



She mandated wearing masks in public whether you’re vaccinated or not, which doesn’t make sense since the vaccine was touted as stopping the spread of the corona virus. Surgical masks do NOT stop the corona virus. No mask can stop a microscopic virus. It would be like putting up a chain-link fence around your property to keep mosquitoes out.



The military is now mandating covid vaccines for all of its personnel. The last time this happened was during the Iraq War when troops were given the anthrax vaccine which killed and crippled them. That mandate was reversed.





Joe Biden is now making it mandatory for every American to vaccinated whether they’re sick of not, whether they’ve had covid and recovered or not—it’s “mandatory”.



I disagree with Tucker’s assessment that some people should get the vaccine. The vaccines have nothing to do with covid; they’re killing and disabling people. The goal of the globalists is not to fight the virus, but population reduction.



Israel is one nation where most of the population is fully vaccinated, yet, the cases of covid have risen dramatically. The vaccine is not to prevent covid—it’s to give people covid. That way they can demand booster shots to infinity with the end result being death.



This manufactured crisis won’t end until there is a major reduction in the population of the planet. That’s what this is really all about. So, go ahead and get in line for the vaccine. If you’re that stupid, and trust the government, you deserve what you get. This genocide will be the greatest in history.



The so-called “conservative” Heritage Foundation has been taking money from Big Tech for years. Diane Katz, a fellow at the foundation, has stated publicly that Big Tech is not biased against conservatives and the charge was a myth. Which proves the premise that everyone has a price.