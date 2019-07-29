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Is Medical Tourism Realistic?
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3 views • July 29, 2019
According to the CDC, medical tourism refers to people who travel to foreign countries to obtain medical care at a reduced price. Generally, the services most often sought are for cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, and orthopedic surgery. The cost for these surgeries is in the range of 10-20% of what it would cost in the US and are done in 5 star facilities.
Common destinations include Thailand, Singapore, India, Mexico, and South America. It is interesting that medical centers that include Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Duke now offer their services in some of these countries, such as Singapore. Medical tourism is becoming a competitive marketplace.
It is obviously important that one seek competent medical care. The Joint Commission International has accredited 368 hospitals in 46 countries.
Common destinations include Thailand, Singapore, India, Mexico, and South America. It is interesting that medical centers that include Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Duke now offer their services in some of these countries, such as Singapore. Medical tourism is becoming a competitive marketplace.
It is obviously important that one seek competent medical care. The Joint Commission International has accredited 368 hospitals in 46 countries.
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