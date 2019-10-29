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Freedom From Thought
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24 views • October 29, 2019
There was a time, not all that long ago, when society assumed and expected that universities, and especially disciplines within the humanities, would expose a student to a deep pool of knowledge, and encourage the learner to think, debate and defend ideas, even if those ideas might have been at variance from popular notions of the day.
Alas, post-secondary institutions in the Western nations have allowed radical elements within society to end the practice of free expression on campus a little more than a decade ago.
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Alas, post-secondary institutions in the Western nations have allowed radical elements within society to end the practice of free expression on campus a little more than a decade ago.
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Keywords
current eventspoliticslifecultureviewpointtomorrows worldeffect of education on societyeducational system in americaeducational system in francequality of education in canadaquality of education in americapost secondary school systemwhat are schools teachinglearning methods and techniqueseducational system in canadaeducational system in britainthe secular inquisitionmelanie phillipsphilosopher john graythe world turned upside downwhat is totalitarian democracy
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