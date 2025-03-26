End Times Prophecies the Church Fathers Revealed

Are we living through the very crisis the early Church warned about? Joshua Charles, a prominent Catholic convert and apologist, shares his powerful conversion story from Protestantism to Catholicism. He details his deep dive into Scripture and theology, which led him to realize the contradictions within Protestant doctrine, ultimately pushing him toward the Church Fathers. His study of early Christianity, particularly their teachings on the Eucharist, the Magisterium, and apostolic succession, confirmed for him that the Catholic Church is the true Church founded by Christ. Charles discusses the growing crisis in the Church today and how the Fathers of the Church had already provided insight into the end times, warning about doctrinal confusion and widespread apostasy.

He critiques the Vatican’s handling of the pandemic, particularly Pope Francis’ decision to close churches while secular institutions remained open. The episode draws comparisons between the Passion of Christ and the trials the Church is now facing, emphasizing the need for faithful Catholics to remain steadfast. From his conversion to Catholicism to critiques of recent Vatican decisions, Charles delivers a powerful call to stay rooted in truth and tradition.