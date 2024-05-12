Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BO POLNY | Signs of a Coming Wealth Transfer…
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
710 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
112 views
Published 17 hours ago

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Bo Polny is a biblical cycle timing expert and geopolitical/financial analyst; the face behind YouTube's Gold2020Forecast, with currently 17-million+ views!



Bo Polny holds possibly the most verifiably accurate Bitcoin & Gold cycle forecasting track record in the world.



Bo states… “Cycles are real, both evil and Jesus are real, the future is written. As January 2020 we are living in Biblical Times and because history repeats and God revealed some of His times calculation through the prophet Daniel, it is now possible to calculate important ‘key’ TIME points into the future.”



Bo Polny

WEBSITE:: https://bopolny.com/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Gold2020Forecast



To receive Bo’s slides - text BO to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/



------------------------------------


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: c9acf2010e54b70f



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket