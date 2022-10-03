PA March for Life Images

We traveled to Harrisburg, PA for the 2022 PA March for Life on September 18th. These are the images I took made into a short video. Enjoy.
At the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation, we're making the original pro-life religion pro-life again! News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion. To learn more visit https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/
