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Bill Gates Effectively Admits That The Vaccines Don't Work
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72 views • November 20, 2021
Bill Gates Effectively Admits That The Vaccines Don't Work
https://rumble.com/vpj2kr-bill-gates-effectively-admits-that-the-vaccines-dont-work.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show from UK COLUMN NEWS which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
ZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3oufT38
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-scientists-say-vaccines-slash-infection-as-bill-gates-insists-the-end-to-the-pandemic-will-come-12284080
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1458180264748797952/pu/vid/720x720/95wWOxg6vKYGvScn.mp4?tag=12
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/74-billion-covid-shots-arms-bill-gates-admits-quiet-part-out-loud
https://rumble.com/vpj2kr-bill-gates-effectively-admits-that-the-vaccines-dont-work.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show from UK COLUMN NEWS which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
ZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3oufT38
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-scientists-say-vaccines-slash-infection-as-bill-gates-insists-the-end-to-the-pandemic-will-come-12284080
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1458180264748797952/pu/vid/720x720/95wWOxg6vKYGvScn.mp4?tag=12
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/74-billion-covid-shots-arms-bill-gates-admits-quiet-part-out-loud
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