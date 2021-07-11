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Joe Biden is not running the show
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471 views • July 11, 2021
Sky News opinions from abroad, how can the USA be respected with such a low opinion of the foreign press?
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If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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