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Chipped! COVID Vaccine Chips You!!!!!
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288 views • May 18, 2021
Chipped! COVID Vaccine Chips You!!!!! Magnets stay on the very spot where vaccinated!!! This is not a vaccine but the insertion of a Foreign Object! Gates and Fauci and Trudeau are Serial Killer Criminals warring against Humanity! "Never take a vaccine from a eugenicist!" GET THIS WARNING TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW! STOP THIS ASSAULT ON HUMANITY!!!
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