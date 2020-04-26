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PizzaGate: The Documentary (2016)
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939 views • April 26, 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6296086/
Pedophilia, Cannibalism, the Clinton and Obama Government Crime Ring 2016, Documentary, 2016, ritual abuse, coup, Podesta emails, rigged election, presidential race, Wikileaks, rape, torture, pizza code, FBI, investigation, Pieczenik, PEDOPHILE NETWORK, FILES ARCHIVE, PizzaGate, Pedophiles, International Network, Child Sex Slaves, Human Trafficking, Pedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Elite, Politicians, Clinton Foundation, Soros, Comet, ping pong, cannibalism, art collection, Podesta art collection, Podestas, Podesta group, Spirit Cooking, witchcraft, Beyond Borders, Terasol, Besta Pizza, Bucks, James Alefantis, Comet ping pong, corruption, Big Cheese LLC, Satanism, Occult, Barack Obama, LGBT, handkerchief code, leaked emails....
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@titusfrost/pizzagate-the-documentary-podesta-s-emails-lead-to-pedophilia-involving-obama-clintons-doj-and-the-dnc
Email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and compare it to other high profile cases throughout recent history.
https://youtu.be/7XMoejT3lKs
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/twitter-child-sex-porn-ring-17071961
NY Times defending Pedophilia:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/06/opinion/pedophilia-a-disorder-not-a-crime.html?_r=0
The media is trying to cover this up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/technology/fact-check-this-pizzeria-is-not-a-child-trafficking-site.html?_r=1&referer=http://m.facebook.com/¨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwa8Rwgyq38a/
https://archive.org/details/PizzaGateDocumentaries1
ADRENOCHROME The Elite’s Super Drug (Feb 22 2018)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgSfwwiTlb8N8dLCXyZaULX2yHekptM2y
https://youtu.be/hx7qy7jMH5o
https://www.disclose.tv/adrenochrome-the-secret-drug-all-the-illuminati-use-324656
Pedophilia, Cannibalism, the Clinton and Obama Government Crime Ring 2016, Documentary, 2016, ritual abuse, coup, Podesta emails, rigged election, presidential race, Wikileaks, rape, torture, pizza code, FBI, investigation, Pieczenik, PEDOPHILE NETWORK, FILES ARCHIVE, PizzaGate, Pedophiles, International Network, Child Sex Slaves, Human Trafficking, Pedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Elite, Politicians, Clinton Foundation, Soros, Comet, ping pong, cannibalism, art collection, Podesta art collection, Podestas, Podesta group, Spirit Cooking, witchcraft, Beyond Borders, Terasol, Besta Pizza, Bucks, James Alefantis, Comet ping pong, corruption, Big Cheese LLC, Satanism, Occult, Barack Obama, LGBT, handkerchief code, leaked emails....
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@titusfrost/pizzagate-the-documentary-podesta-s-emails-lead-to-pedophilia-involving-obama-clintons-doj-and-the-dnc
Email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and compare it to other high profile cases throughout recent history.
https://youtu.be/7XMoejT3lKs
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/twitter-child-sex-porn-ring-17071961
NY Times defending Pedophilia:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/06/opinion/pedophilia-a-disorder-not-a-crime.html?_r=0
The media is trying to cover this up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/technology/fact-check-this-pizzeria-is-not-a-child-trafficking-site.html?_r=1&referer=http://m.facebook.com/¨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwa8Rwgyq38a/
https://archive.org/details/PizzaGateDocumentaries1
ADRENOCHROME The Elite’s Super Drug (Feb 22 2018)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgSfwwiTlb8N8dLCXyZaULX2yHekptM2y
https://youtu.be/hx7qy7jMH5o
https://www.disclose.tv/adrenochrome-the-secret-drug-all-the-illuminati-use-324656
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