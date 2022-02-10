Athletes, U.S., Companies Concerned About Human Rights Should Speak Out Against CCP’s Genocide

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02/07/2022 There is evidence everywhere that shows that China is oppressing its people, committing genocide against the Uyghurs, and forcing people into slave camps. The athletes, the U.S., and the corporations, especially the ones who are virtue-signaling and saying that they care about human rights should be speaking up