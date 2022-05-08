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4,500-year-old statue of Canaanite goddess found by Gaza farmer
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564 views • May 08, 2022
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Things you expect to dig up from farmland: corn, wheat, perhaps some nice potatoes. Things you do not expect to dig up from farmland: an ancient goddess with a penchant for wearing the severed heads of her enemies on her belt and then having enormous amounts of sex. That would be of course Anat, the goddess of beauty, love and war for many ancient mythologies, most notably the Canaanites. A statue depicting this ancient goddess was indeed found by an unsuspecting farmer in the town of Khan Younis in Gaza. Naturally, he did what we would all do, and immediately contacted Hamas.
The statue, which dates to approximately 2500 BC, is now on display in Qasr al-Basha, the palace museum of Gaza, where Hamas hope it will serve as a reminder of Palestine’s long history. Jamal Abu Rida, from Hamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said that ‘such discoveries prove that Palestine has civilization and history, and no-one can deny or falsify this history.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132en7-4500-year-old-statue-of-canaanite-goddess-found-by-gaza-farmer.html
Things you expect to dig up from farmland: corn, wheat, perhaps some nice potatoes. Things you do not expect to dig up from farmland: an ancient goddess with a penchant for wearing the severed heads of her enemies on her belt and then having enormous amounts of sex. That would be of course Anat, the goddess of beauty, love and war for many ancient mythologies, most notably the Canaanites. A statue depicting this ancient goddess was indeed found by an unsuspecting farmer in the town of Khan Younis in Gaza. Naturally, he did what we would all do, and immediately contacted Hamas.
The statue, which dates to approximately 2500 BC, is now on display in Qasr al-Basha, the palace museum of Gaza, where Hamas hope it will serve as a reminder of Palestine’s long history. Jamal Abu Rida, from Hamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said that ‘such discoveries prove that Palestine has civilization and history, and no-one can deny or falsify this history.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132en7-4500-year-old-statue-of-canaanite-goddess-found-by-gaza-farmer.html
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