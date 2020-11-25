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Wondering about the wandering stars
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44 views • November 25, 2020
What or who are the stars really?
What is written about them?
What was or is their job?
I'm on a quest for truth and answers for daily questions of life.
I do know however that I'll always only find puzzle pieces of a much bigger picture.
I do make mistakes and always will. I get things wrong.
Please always check for yourself and not take anything I say or write for the ultimate truth.
Thank you!
What is written about them?
What was or is their job?
I'm on a quest for truth and answers for daily questions of life.
I do know however that I'll always only find puzzle pieces of a much bigger picture.
I do make mistakes and always will. I get things wrong.
Please always check for yourself and not take anything I say or write for the ultimate truth.
Thank you!
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