© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Ray reacts to the House Judiciary impeachment hearing
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 05, 2019
Former Whitewater independent counsel Robert Ray shares his insights on Wednesday’s impeachment hearing and says the Democrats' academic witnesses were ‘biased.’
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.