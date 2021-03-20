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Portugal - Pingo Doce puting people on line to buy food with masks based on a false pandemic!
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40 views • March 20, 2021
20-03-2021
Nazis Deep State, Media liars never win because we are light people that fight for Human rights and liberty. We are willing to give our lives to halt this satanic agenda and then whoever stands in front of me and in front of people who are fighting for the right to freedom! We are looking for you cowardly psychopathic killers of innocent defenseless people in the name of a false pandemic!
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
Nazis Deep State, Media liars never win because we are light people that fight for Human rights and liberty. We are willing to give our lives to halt this satanic agenda and then whoever stands in front of me and in front of people who are fighting for the right to freedom! We are looking for you cowardly psychopathic killers of innocent defenseless people in the name of a false pandemic!
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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