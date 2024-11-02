Welcome to November! 🍂 🤩🐶

Lots of rain this past week but the garden is doing well from late October-to-early November. The citrus fruits are ripening, as are the mixed peppers and okra. And the lone kabocha pumpkin seems to be trying to grow bigger. I’ve harvested the last of the two butternut squash. And I made a delicious blueberry cheesecake! 🤤

Preppy Kitchen: Amazing Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe

https://youtu.be/beDAwNsKZUA?si=4GAEOTuFNAXziBpu

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶