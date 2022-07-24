Double Take: Is the Vladimir Putin Lookalike a Decoy or a Controlled Puppet?

The Ukrainian head of intelligence recently suggested that a stand-in was used for Vladimir Putin in Turkey and Iran, while others claim he was permanently replaced by a controlled puppet double.

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Recorded July 24, 2022

“Vladimir Putin was replaced by a BODY DOUBLE when he flew to Iran to meet Turkey's President Erdogan, Ukrainian intelligence claims” @ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11041917/Vladimir-Putin-replaced-BODY-DOUBLE-flew-Iran-Ukrainian-intelligence-claims.html

“Putin Is Dead! part 1: Ex-wife testifies to all” @ https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2015/03/does-fake-putin-prove-hes-still-alive.html

"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" @ https://www.amazon.com/Splitting-Image-Exposing-Doubles-Impostor-Replacements-ebook/dp/B01NAVADML

“‘Putin is DEAD’ Shock claims Vlad was killed YEARS ago and Russia led by ‘body double’” @ https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/vladimir-putin-russia-body-double-17083215

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com



