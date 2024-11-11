IOF use a family member as a human shield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces stormed the Al-Qanari family home in the Harsh Al-Saada area west of Jenin two days ago during its large-scale military operation on Jenin and its camp, and arrested two members of the family, Ahmed and Ziad Al-Qanari, brothers of the martyr Amjad Al-Qanari, and used a member of the family as a human shield.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 08/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video