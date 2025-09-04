In Paris, the so-called “coalition of the willing” is meeting to discuss postwar security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Narcoführer sits beside Micron, with U.S. real estate man Witkoff also at the table. Afterward, the Europeans will phone Trump.

Adding:

❗️Macron stated that 26 countries have committed to deploy their forces in Ukraine after the ceasefire

❗️New sanctions against Russia will be imposed jointly with the USA if Moscow "continues to refuse peaceful negotiations" — Macron