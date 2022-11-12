PSEC - 2022 - Homesteading | With Kristen & Dave | 432hz [hd 480p]

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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Homesteading | With Kristen & Dave" -- Kristen Meyer and Dave Kelso provide some updates on things in Kristen's life, which includes a bit of a nature tour and some other fun things we won't give you any spoilers about.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Kristen Meyer, CC / Fair Use: Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, Loreena McKennitt, Montell Jordan, Goldteiger2000, Thompson Family Homestead, Avenue Q, Misc
Hashtags: #psec #nature #homesteading #sustainable #freedom
Metatags Space Separated: psec nature homesteading sustainable freedom
Metatags Comma Separated: psec, nature, homesteading, sustainable, freedom
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/duHvtCNLAoQS/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Homesteading---With-Kristen---Dave---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1tq4pk-psec-2022-homesteading-with-kristen-and-dave-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/uJz9zTd
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d6311d48-2138-45f9-b987-784078d9ee11
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6q8EUngicRSe88b
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=a11bb43f0c5a00c646344d1a55c8064abd96790c7a9edceda9e1d35965eb1938&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#