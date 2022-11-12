Create New Account
PSEC - 2022 - Homesteading | With Kristen & Dave | 432hz [hd 480p]
Published 17 days ago

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Homesteading | With Kristen & Dave" -- Kristen Meyer and Dave Kelso provide some updates on things in Krista's life, which includes a bit of a nature tour and some other fun things we won't give you any spoilers about.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Kristen Meyer, CC / Fair Use: Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, Loreena McKennitt, Montell Jordan, Goldteiger2000, Thompson Family Homestead, Avenue Q, Misc

Hashtags: #psec #nature #homesteading #sustainable #freedom

Metatags Space Separated: psec nature homesteading sustainable freedom

Metatags Comma Separated: psec, nature, homesteading, sustainable, freedom



Keywords
freedomhomesteadingnaturesustainablepsec

