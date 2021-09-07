BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hidden Rape of Europe | Toni Bugle and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • September 07, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3222/the-hidden-rape-of-europe-toni-bugle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3222-the-hidden-rape-of-europe-toni-bugle-and-stefan-molyneux

With estimates that there could be up to a million victims of child sexual exploitation in the United Kingdom - it is clear that politically correct policing and government policies have hidden a true rape culture. Toni Bugle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how individuals are groomed for sexual exploitation and the cultural incompatibilities of various immigrants, migrants and refugees entering the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Toni Bugle is the founder of M.A.R.I.A.S. (Mother’s Against Radical Islam and Sharia).

http://marias.org.uk/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Marias/610079405768582?

Child sex abuse gangs could have assaulted ONE MILLION youngsters in the UK: http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/child-sex-abuse-gangs-could-5114029

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
europestefan molyneuxfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

Edison Reed
Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural &#8220;homogenization&#8221;

Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural “homogenization”

Belle Carter
Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy