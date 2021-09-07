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The Hidden Rape of Europe | Toni Bugle and Stefan Molyneux
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31 views • September 07, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3222/the-hidden-rape-of-europe-toni-bugle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3222-the-hidden-rape-of-europe-toni-bugle-and-stefan-molyneux
With estimates that there could be up to a million victims of child sexual exploitation in the United Kingdom - it is clear that politically correct policing and government policies have hidden a true rape culture. Toni Bugle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how individuals are groomed for sexual exploitation and the cultural incompatibilities of various immigrants, migrants and refugees entering the United Kingdom and the European Union.
Toni Bugle is the founder of M.A.R.I.A.S. (Mother’s Against Radical Islam and Sharia).
http://marias.org.uk/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Marias/610079405768582?
Child sex abuse gangs could have assaulted ONE MILLION youngsters in the UK: http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/child-sex-abuse-gangs-could-5114029
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3222-the-hidden-rape-of-europe-toni-bugle-and-stefan-molyneux
With estimates that there could be up to a million victims of child sexual exploitation in the United Kingdom - it is clear that politically correct policing and government policies have hidden a true rape culture. Toni Bugle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how individuals are groomed for sexual exploitation and the cultural incompatibilities of various immigrants, migrants and refugees entering the United Kingdom and the European Union.
Toni Bugle is the founder of M.A.R.I.A.S. (Mother’s Against Radical Islam and Sharia).
http://marias.org.uk/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Marias/610079405768582?
Child sex abuse gangs could have assaulted ONE MILLION youngsters in the UK: http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/child-sex-abuse-gangs-could-5114029
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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