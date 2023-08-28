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Traitor pastors hide & not warn that vaccinated church donators' sperm & egg are chimera vampires
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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73 views • August 28, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake job position pastors are covering-up Satan Lucifer by not preaching to their church donators to not marry their highest church donators, who received the "chimera monster gene-altering" COVID vaccine, because their sperms & eggs are not humans but they are transformed to nephilim vampires. Tell Satan Lucifer's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake unbiblical job position church pastors to warn all their church donators not to marry their highest church donators and their relatives, who received the COVID & Rubella biochemical weapon vaccines, because the fallen angels "fake ascended masters fake aliens" vampire devils are changing God's human specie into a psychic powers witch shape-shifting “children's adrenochrome blood-drinking” nephilim race. Just like Nehemiah in the Bible warned pastors and church members against breeding hybrids, I told pastors to warn their church donators that the Noah's days Atlantis New Age Wicca witch "Sirens" married the fallen angels and became accursed, and they eat thousands of men they seduce in their New Orleans witchcraft city’s brothels and convents, but the cold-blooded evil cowardly traitor money-mongering pastors refuse to warn their church donators to stop marrying the fallen angel incarnate avatars to breed nephilim hybrids in the churches, and to warn God's spiritual army now about these New Orleans vampires and that the COVID vaccinated biggest church donators’ and their relatives’ sperms and eggs are now nephilim vampire hybrid shape-shifting chimera monsters, so that the blood of millions of people are on their hands and they are guilty of corrupting the entire human specie. The shapeshifting “black eye children,” who are being born to these COVID biochemical weapon vaccine vaccinated people, have all shapeshifting black eyes and are able to talk immediately and have teeth and can walk and levitate and have supernatural abilities. Warn all your church donators and 6 billion people and everyone you see that all your highest paying church donators and their relatives and families, who received the COVID or Rubella biochemical weapon vaccines, have sperms and eggs that have been converted to nephilim vampire black-eye-children chimera monsters offspring of the fallen angel vampires, so to not marry them. Tell the pastors and fake Christians that if they do not warn all their church donators and 6 billion humans, then their blood is on their hands, as well as the blood of all their offspring and descendants down to the millionth generations. They will be guilty of genocide like Mao Tse Tung and Pol Pot and Stalin and Hitler and other Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites. Speak forth the 100% truth, even if everyone comes to try to kill you, and cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms, and all your church donators ridicule you as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and all your church donators will form mob riots to try to stone you and crucify you and rip your collar off. It is your duty as God’s “Bible’s watchman on the wall.” Love others before your own survival, even if they are shooting you with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and sending demons to try to SIDS kill you every day, and all your income is cut off for imminent starvation, and all your church donators will hate your guts with a passion. God’s Word says, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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