Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep of Japan at 'UN Security Council' - Tokyo "will not accept the Russian Nuclear Threat" - Tragedies of Hiroshima & Nagasaki - not mentioning that atomic bombings were by the USA
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1020 Subscribers
35 views
Published 14 hours ago

The representative of Japan stated at the UN Security Council on Ukraine that Tokyo "will not accept the Russian nuclear threat" and that the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki should never be repeated, without mentioning that the atomic bombings of the two cities were carried out by the USA.

In the next sentence they condemned the transfer of North Korean weapons to Russia, but failed to mention the NATO weapons being transfered to Ukraine.

And then got upset because...wait for it... Russia transfered a Russian made car to North Korea.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket