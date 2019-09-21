Drink Apple Cider Vinegar And Honey In Every Morning To Have Several Health Benefits.



Apple cider vinegar and honey have several health benefits.

The mixture of apple cider vinegar help strengthen your immune system and prevent numerous diseases.

Here are the benefits of Apple cider vinegar and honey:



1. Eliminates Toxins From the Body:

Apple cider vinegar helps removing all toxins from your body.



2. Improves Better Sleep:

Apple cider vinegar when mixed with honey becomes an powerful remedy for insomnia. Drink acv and honey for better sleep.



3. Relieves Leg cramps:

Combine 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar and one teaspoon honey to a glass of warm water and drink to relieve leg cramps.



4. Relieves sore throat and cough:

The antiseptic properties of apple cider vinegar and honey can relieve sore throats and coughs.



5. Helps Weight loss:

Another benefits of apple cider vinegar and honey is it helps to lose weight. Drink apple cider vinegar and honey for weight loss.



6. Eliminates bad breath:

Drinking apple cider vinegar and honey helps to eliminate bad breath.



How To Prepare apple cider vinegar and Honey Drink:



You will need:

1. Raw honey - 1 teaspoon of

2. Organic apple cider vinegar - 1 tablespoon

3. Water - 1 cup



Instructions:

Simply combine all the ingredients in a glass.

Drink it 30 minutes before breakfast.