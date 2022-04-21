【G-Times News】Miles Guo: 4-19 Event Is the Most Important Day for Whistleblower Movement & NFSC, the Taboo Day for Chinese Communist Party

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Today April 19th 2022 is the 5th anniversary of the 4-19 event. Five years ago today, Miles Guo, as a whistleblower exposing the criminal inhumane side of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the kleptocrats corruptions in the Communist China, agreed to do an interview with VOA on April 19th 2017 to expose crimes and corruptions of the Chinese kleptocrats. However, the interview was cut off due to the pressure coming from the CCP. This is called 4-19 event.