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dr lynne rennall - about forced adoptions, 2009
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5 views • November 08, 2020
Even (Oxford) Ph.D. students are losing their beloved babies into forced adoptions - Dr. Lynne Rennall about the bestial industry. Not mentioned here is, that bright, beloved, and intelligent babies and toddlers are needed for MK Ultra and SRA programming, so under the veil of greedy "adoption parents", we directly have here intel operations in coordination with social service [...]. Sources: Original source unknown. Source for reference, where I found the interview with Lynne Rennall, seemingly out of 2009: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSiOT7szqWs (2017). If someone is having the original interview with Dr. Lynne Rennall please post it or send it to me: [email protected]. Many thanks in advance.
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