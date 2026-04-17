TankerTrackers data based on a 3 day AIS - Oman’s eastern coast & the Iran Pakistan border shows multiple tankers under US sanctions continuing to enter and leave the area

TankerTrackers data based on a 3 day AIS (Automatic Identification System) playback since a reported maritime blockade line was set between Oman’s eastern coast and the Iran Pakistan border shows multiple tankers under US sanctions continuing to enter and leave the area.

These are only vessels broadcasting AIS signals, so ships operating without AIS are not included.

TankerTrackers also says several of the same vessels have been confirmed in recent satellite imagery, suggesting limited AIS spoofing in this dataset.

Adding:

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire." - Iranian FM Araghchi

Adding, current Syria, Al-Jolani:

"We were not a party in any conflict against Iran during the war taking place currently with Iran.

We were pushing in a direction not to spark this war from the start, because Iran is a state that has a population of about 85 million people, and any harm that hits Iran from the inside could affect the region in general.

We are pushing for the region to be stable and for its problems to be solved via dialogue and diplomacy, not to enter into conflicts and big disputes.

We hope this war stops and the region moves to a phase where such wars will not repeat." - Syria's Al-Jolani

"Syria has saved the region from the expansion of some regional countries.

They were using Syria as a platform for launching attacks or destabilizing the region.

The weapon was loose in Syria, and we started the process of controlling this weapon in a very large way." - Al-Julani

"The Golan is Syrian land. It is not for any state to give away or recognize. More than 134 countries recognize that the Golan is Syrian." - Al-Julani

"Yesterday, the last American vehicle or truck left Syrian territories. There were several bases there which also had British, Americans, French, and Russians at the same time. So northeast Syria is now free of any foreign bases." - Al-Julani